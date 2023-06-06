Mary Joyce Stuart Cochran
1934 – 2023
Sequim, WA
(fomerly of Chelan, WA)
To summarize the legacy of one's life is no easy task. To convey in words their story is a task filled with both honor and sorrow. But, as Mary knew so well during the course of her life, sorrow and joy can often co-exist.
Mary Joyce Stuart Cochran was born on August 8,1937, in Nampa, ID. She was adopted as an infant and raised by Earl and Ella Stuart. She grew up in Idaho, eventually meeting the love of her life, Lenard, in high school. Lenard and Mary were married August 12, 1954, in Nampa. Mary kept busy raising a son and three daughters during those early years, and in 1969, the couple moved to Chelan, WA, with their four children. Soon after the family's arrival in Chelan, Lenard and Mary found out what makes the Lake Chelan valley such a wonderful place to call home (which they did for over 40 years!) via their involvement in the local bowling league, church, and volunteering for school and community activities.
Mary eventually went to work at Western Auto in Chelan and later, the Lake Chelan Clinic as a transcriptionist, until her retirement. After her retirement from the clinic, Mary dedicated her time and talents to helping care for her beloved grandchildren, as well as volunteering through church and other community service organizations. One of Mary's favorite volunteer activities was keeping local and surrounding city and county law enforcement fed at the community kitchen during the height of Chelan's Memorial Day Weekend craziness, in the late 80's and early 90's. She also used her gift of sewing to create stuffed teddy bear “Mary's Bears,” even selling them at local establishments for a time. She loved to bake, with a habit for licking her fingers when she'd made something especially tasty; like her famous blueberry cobbler or chocolate chip cookies. Keeping the cookie jar full for the grandkids was a fulltime job!
Although Mary was affected throughout her life by serious illness and injury, some of which stemmed from a bout of Polio as a child, these experiences allowed her to empathize greatly with others facing similar struggles. She was often the first to inform the church prayer chain if a family member was facing hardship. One of her greatest joys was simply being surrounded by her family and loved ones. Lenard and Mary moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 2008, followed by a move to Sequim, WA, in 2017, where she resided at the time of her death.
To know Mary was to know how much she loved hearing a good story that was going to make her laugh. To know her was to know that you could bet cash money that if you showed up at the house around 1:00 p.m. on a weekday, “Days of Our Lives” would be on the television. The daytime dramas were her guilty pleasure! To know her was to refrain from correcting her every time she said “WaRSHington” and not “Washington.” To know her was to know how much she loved a freshly clipped bundle of roses (preferably from her yard) sitting on the dining room table. To know Mary was to know that she loved her family, extended family and dear husband, Lenard, fiercely, to the very end. Most importantly, to know Mary is also to know that as believers in Jesus Christ, we believe we will see her again someday; free from pain and suffering, and preferably with a piping hot plate of blueberry cobbler.
Mary is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Lenard. She is also survived by daughters: Brenda (Greg) Hendrick, Dawn (Brian-deceased) Harris, and Lynn (Vern) Fosket; as well as nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Earl Stuart; and son, Tim.
Mary's Service will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA. Her Interment will be immediately following at Fraternal Cemetery. Precht Rose Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com.