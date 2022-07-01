Mary Joyce Wilson Steele
October 17, 1930 - June 18, 2022
Brewster, WA
Mary Joyce Wilson Steele, a life-long resident of Brewster, WA, passed away on June 18, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born October 17, 1930, in Ocoma, SD, to Whitney and Norma Bice.
At the age of seven, she moved to Washington State, where she attended grade schools in Malott, Manson, Leavenworth, Winthrop and Bainbridge Island. In 1945, she moved with her younger brother, Don, and parents, Norma and Forrest Wilson, to Brewster, and graduated from Brewster High School in 1948. She was very proud that she and all four of her children were Brewster Bear graduates, and she was a life-long supporter of Brewster school programs.
She continued living in Brewster, where she married Kyle Jenkins, and had four children. She attended Kinman Business College in Wenatchee, WA, and studied accounting.
In 1962, she married Jasper Walker, and moved to Twisp, WA, in the Methow Valley. The family returned to Brewster in 1964.
She later married Ralph Steele in 1985, and lived in Brewster for the remainder of her life. Joyce was a 60-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Okanogan/Douglas County Hospital Guild, a cub scout leader and an active senior citizen. She was a breast cancer survivor and an active participant in cancer walks. Well known for her candy making and cake decorating, she was called on often to provide her confections for celebrations throughout the community and around the area.
Her passion for Christmas decorating was second to none and she loved nothing more than trying to win the annual Best Christmas Decorated House in Brewster. She loved music, dancing and spending time with her family and friends, summers at the Alta Lake cabin, and her greatest joy was being a loving grandma.
In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, Joyce worked outside the home packing apples and waitressing before becoming a manager for Brewster Drug, until health reasons forced her to retire.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Don Wilson (Liz) of Spokane, WA; children: Terry Walker (Jacki) of Medical Lake, WA, Gary Walker (Patty) of Carlton, WA, Gloria Poulsen (Todd) of Brewster. WA; four grandchildren: Josh Walker, Jill Walker, Tia Townsend, and Danielle Campbell (Chris); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her family also included many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; all who she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Norma Wilson; daughter, Diane Walker Shaw; husband, Ralph Steele; and two brothers: Charles Bice Wilson and Ronnie Bice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Marlen De Ochoa of Casa Mia, in Brewster, for the loving care and friendship she provided our mother over this past year. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in her memory to The American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, WA, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A dinner will follow at the American Legion Hall in Brewster. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.