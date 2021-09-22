Mary K. Jordan
Waterville, WA
Mary K. Jordan, 74, a Waterville, WA, resident, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Mary was born on September 8, 1947, to Henry and Dolores M. (Neumann) Kehler in Seattle, WA. She moved to Waterville from Orofino, ID, in May of 1980. She took a job working for Douglas County running the computer system. In 1989, she headed the Washington Centennial for Douglas County. Mary married Dale E. Jordan on November 18, 1989, in Waterville. After she left her County employment, she had many jobs. She worked as a temp, and then held a position at a radio station, followed by a position for The Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. Mary then became the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Wenatchee. She then worked for a bank in Wenatchee, and her final job was at Legal Services of Wenatchee. While she was working, she volunteered for the Waterville Chamber, was an EMT on the Waterville Ambulance, a Firefighter for Douglas County Fire District 1, and a Reserve Deputy for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She really enjoyed her work for all the organizations she was involved with. While working for the Red Cross, she would take calls day and night, and spent many hours and days on large fire incidents.
Mary loved to meet with her sisters and spend a day or more to visit, or go to an event, or trip. She also enjoyed vacations. Hawaii was one of her favorite places to go, visiting all of the major islands. A cruise to Mexico and other destinations were also enjoyed. She liked the scenery, sun, and people watching.
In 2009, Mary was diagnosed with stage four cancer, and spent the next two years fighting off the cancer, to have it go into total remission. The long fight did leave her with some problems that kept her from being her normal fast paced self. She credited her recovery to Dr. Mitchell Garrison of Wenatchee for her great care and thought of him as her doctor from then on.
She is survived by her husband, Dale E. Jordan; a daughter, LeAnne Pruitt; three sisters: Patti (Craig) Martin, Beverly (Tony) Sanchez, and Rosie (Donald ) Berry; two brothers: Jeff (Janice) Kehler and Mark (Julie) Kehler. She also had many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Waterville Cemetery with Pastor Ric Bayless officiating. A reception will be held after the service. Visitation will be on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be made in Mary’s name to Douglas County Fire District #1, 107 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, WA, 98858 or the Waterville Federated Church Women Guild, 220 W. Ash St., Waterville, WA, 98858. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at Jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.