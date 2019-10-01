Mary Lee Riley
Wenatchee, WA
Mary Lee (Jensen) Riley, began her journey on a spring day, April 26, 1948, in Poyen, AR. Her family made their way to the Northwest, settling in Wenatchee, and making the valley her home. She lived in several beautiful areas, raising three children and growing several wonderful flower gardens for all to enjoy. Mary loved helping others with whatever they needed, long walks, gardening, cooking, crocheting, puzzles, and arts and crafts of all kinds. She had a kind heart and loved spending time with family.
She began her heavenly journey, joining her beloved husband, Pat, on September 26, 2019, and will be greatly missed by her son, Ron Riley; her daughter, Mary (Bill) Aultman; her son, Ray (Deniese) Aultman; granddaughter, Jade (Devon) Aultman; and great-granddaughter, Alessia.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 26, 2020, at Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.