Mary Lou Barnett
Oroville, WA
Mary Lou Barnett, age 89, of Oroville, died February 27, 2020, in Omak, WA. She was born August 28, 1930, in Valley, WA, to parents, Ross and Mary Hammer. At a young age, the family moved to Omak, and when Mary Lou was in the third grade, they moved to Oroville. On September 3, 1948, she married Lewis Charles Barnett in Omak, and in 1949, they moved to Oroville. Mary Lou worked for many years in local warehouse in the apple industry. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was a member of Rebekah Lodge, the Royal Neighbors, the Garden Club, Legion Auxiliary, Oroville Grange, and the Oroville Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Louise Wick of Springdale, WA; son, Lewis Charles Barnett of Oroville, WA; brother, Ross Hammer, Jr. of Tacoma, WA; sisters: Betty Hill of Spokane, WA, Emma Bogar of Kennewick, WA, Claira Dezellem of Spokane, WA, and Rose (Dean) Gerken of Spokane, WA; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Barnett; daughter, Carol Ann Cockle; son Dennis Neil Barnett; sister, Retha Hammer; one grandson; and two great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bergh Chapel, 801 Main St., Oroville, WA, with Roger Hammer officiating. A potluck luncheon will follow at the Oroville Senior Center, 1521 Golden St., Oroville, WA. Interment will be at a later date at the Conconully Cemetery. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements, Oroville, WA.