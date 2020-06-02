Mary Marjorie Dillon Lynn
March 1, 1919-May 20, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Marj was born March 1, 1919, at the family homestead in rural Ellensburg, WA, to Don Carlos Dillon and Elga Sorenson Dillon. She enjoyed growing up with two brothers, Don and Glenn, in a farming family, attending Toppenish High School, then Business School in Ellensburg. In 1940, she was married to Milton D. Lynn by Milt’s father, the Rev. M. D. Lynn, in the same farm home in which she was born. They had three children, Marla, Richard, and Robert. Marj and Milt shared a full married life of 57 years in Washington State and Texas, until he passed away in 1998.
Marj was a Cub Scout den mother, member of Beta Sigma Phi, and the Kent Presbyterian Church. She loved family, travel, entertaining, dancing, gardening (especially dahlias), and games of many kinds.
Although deemed “too old” for joint replacement when she was 68, she proceeded to have a knee replacement in her late 80's, and a hip and the other knee replaced in her 90's. Though moving slowly, she was still on her feet at 101. She was pretty tough!
Still possessing a friendly smile and sense of humor, she was taken suddenly by the Lord while readying for another day at her Tuscany Cottage residence in Wenatchee, WA.
Marj is survived by her children: Marla Parlet of Mukilteo, WA, Richard Lynn (Patricia) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Robert Lynn (Evangeline) of Aurora, CO; sister-in-law, Faye (Glenn) Dillon of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Allison (Lynn) Lewis (Dan) of Cashmere, WA, Scott Lynn (Marianne) of East Wenatchee, WA, Chris Lynn of Aurora, CO, Carson Lynn (Beth) of Willow Springs, NC, and Casey Lynn (Allyse) of Aurora, CO; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration gathering time is planned for this summer, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, remembrance honoring Marj may be made to Doctors Without Borders, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.