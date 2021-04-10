Mary Patricia "Polly" Smith
East Wenatchee, WA
Polly Smith peacefully passed away Easter morning, April 4, 2021, at her home in East Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Mary Patricia Price on February 5, 1930, in Omak, WA, and was immediately given the nickname, "Polly Pat". She was raised there with her brother and two sisters. She was Girl’s Club President, her senior year, and attended Girls’ State, becoming co-governor. She was the Omak Stampede Queen in 1948.
Polly attended Marylhurst College in Portland, OR, her freshman year, then The University of Washington her next three years, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She married Horace Smith, in 1952, and joined him in Germany for the next eight months, while he served in the U.S. Army. After Horace’s discharge, they moved to Brewster, WA, where they resided for 54 years and raised four children. They were in the orchard business growing apples, cherries, peaches, and pears. Horace and Polly were neighbors growing up in Omak and their parents were good friends.
Polly volunteered as a Camp Fire Girl’s leader, was Memorial Chairman and regional Chairman of the American Heart Association, Chairman of the American Red Cross Blood Drive, and served on the Board of the Brewster Park & Recreation Committee. She was a devoted member and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brewster. She enjoyed duplicate bridge, was an avid flower gardener and loved knitting, needlepoint, quilting, and classical music. She was a master in the kitchen and loved entertaining family and friends.
She and the family had a great time with friends travel-trailering, clam digging trips, bottle digging in old mining dumps, skiing, and Honda 90 trips in the mountains. Horace and Polly built a log cabin at Crawfish Lake and all the family loved to gather to fish, hunt, hike, kayak...making forever memories.
After their children left home, they enjoyed trips to Europe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. They were avid antique and cut glass collectors. Polly and Horace moved to East Wenatchee, in 2007, where she designed and they built their home. They enjoyed their garden, growing walnuts, and continued playing duplicate bridge. She attended Holy Apostles Catholic Church.
Polly is survived by her husband, Horace, of almost 69 years; their four children: Patrice Smith of Seattle, WA, Cassandra (Craig) Peterson of Camano Island, WA, Greg Smith of Edmonds, WA, and Stephanie (Mark) Younie of East Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: Megan Peterson (Steve) Sullivan, Troy Peterson, Cade Younie, and Piper Younie; and three great-grandchildren: Anna (5), Margaret (2), and Vivienne Sullivan (2); brother, Jack (Gene) Price of Omak, WA; sister: Jan Grant of San Rafael, CA; and Camille (Gene) Boe of Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Laurette Price; and half-brother, Warren Price.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Care of NCW or the charity of your choice. All arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, and memories may be shared at their website.