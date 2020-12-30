Mary "Ruth" Churchill Brewer
September 30, 1941 - December 25, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Ruth Brewer, 79, of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 25, 2020. Ruth was born to Audrey Novella Sanders and William Ambrose Churchill in Calico Rock, AR, on September 30, 1941. Her family came to Wenatchee annually for fruit harvests, and eventually moved here in the mid-1950's. She met her husband, Edward Stephen Brewer, at her job at the Liberty Theater, in 1959. They were married the following spring on April 2, 1960.
Ruth was a homemaker, a loving mother, and a faithful Christian. In her younger years, she played in the Wenatchee women’s softball league. She enjoyed photography and making photo albums, and wrote her life story. She attended Calvary Bible Church in Wenatchee.
Ruth is survived by her three children: Desiree Sinclair (Rick) of Thompson Falls, MT, Loren Brewer of Wenatchee, WA, and Greg Brewer (Cindy) of Victoria, TX; five grandchildren: Rory, Sam, Luke, and Joe Sinclair, and Keyn Brewer; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: James and Bob Dockins, and Billy and Jerry Churchill.
A Funeral will be held on January 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be held on the evening of January 4, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.