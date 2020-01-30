Mary Willine Hightower

Mary Willine "Billie" Hightower
Wenatchee, WA
Mary Willine “Billie” Hightower peacefully passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 93. Billie was born to Alvin and May Serena (Barnes) Caraway on November 5, 1926, near Mount Pleasant, AR. As a girl, she experienced poverty after her father died, but managed to keep positive, despite outward circumstances. Along with her twin sister, Margie, she ventured out to Winslow, AZ, during World War II, to help in the war effort, working at the railroad roundhouse. After the war was over, she came home to Arkansas and married Arthur Hightower on December 7, 1945. They made their home in Batesville, AR, where they raised their two sons: Larry and Keith. She was a homemaker and also worked part-time in a café. In 1967, the family ventured out to Orondo, WA, to join her brother, Dean Pearcy, to work in the fruit industry for the summer. They ended up staying and she worked in the fruit for some years. In 1973, Arthur and Billie moved to Wenatchee, where she lived the rest of her life.
Billie was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and prepare huge meals for her family. She was well known for her chicken and dumplings and cornbread dressing. She welcomed and accepted anyone who came through her door, without hesitation, and would feed them like they were family. She was strong willed and spoke her mind, and also had a wonderful sense of humor that lasted throughout her whole life. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, canning and preserving foods, fishing, and loved to garden and raise beautiful flowers. Her faith in the Lord sustained her throughout her life and she shared her love of God to many.
Billie moved to Blossom Valley Assisted Living in 2005, after the death of her husband, and enjoyed the care of the wonderful staff. In 2016, she moved into Blossom Creek Memory Care, and continued in their loving care. Her family greatly appreciates the staff and caregivers that have taken care of Billie, thank you so much.
Billie is survived by her son, Keith (Linda) Hightower of Malaga, WA; daughter-in-law, Laura Hightower of Kennewick, WA; sister-in-law, Nancy Pearcy of Waterville, WA; and grandchildren: Julee (Matt) Hightower Ryle of Walla Walla, WA, Serena (Aaron) LeBeau of Seattle, WA, Sarah (Ross) Brown of Brewster, WA, Erik (Janice) Snyder of Cashmere, WA; great-grandchildren: Siobhan, Vanora, Angus, Warren, and Kenney Hightower Ryle, Chloe and Annalea LeBeau, Fawkes Brown, and Aaron and Ashley Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son, Larry; identical twin sister, Margie Stout; sisters: Edith Steward and Odie Steward; and brother, Dean Pearcy.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The service will conclude at the chapel with private burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.