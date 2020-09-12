MaryAnn Beebe
Wenatchee, WA
MaryAnn Beebe passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on Sunday, May 1, 1927, in Aberdeen, WA, to Jacob and Mary Morgan. Although her mother died when MaryAnn was a young child, her father remained a constant in her life, picking her up on Friday nights, after working all week in logging camps, and spending every weekend with her. She graduated from Quillayute Union High School, in 1944, and married Bill Beebe on July 27, 1945, while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. God blessed them with two children: Judi and Jerry, and raised them in a loving home, teaching them the ways of God, both by instruction and example.
MaryAnn worked a variety of professions, ranging from positions at Navy bases in Quillayute and Seattle, WA, to bookkeeping at Sears in East Wenatchee, WA. She spent most of her career at Forks State Bank and Northwestern National Bank. Throughout her life, she always found time to volunteer at her church. She loved to read, travel, and especially enjoyed cruising with her family.
A very gifted pianist, she played for most services at the Forks Assembly of God Church and at many weddings, funerals, and special occasions. Upon moving to Wenatchee, God blessed her with a special friend in Shirlie Hartman. Together, they enjoyed many outings of shopping, lunches, watching the Mariners, or going to AppleSox games.
MaryAnn was a caring, sensitive lady who loved to send cards of encouragement and offer prayer for those who were going through difficult times. Her faith in God was evident, and her smile and personality, a blessing to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death, in 2018, by Bill, her husband of 72 years. Survivors include: daughter, Judi (Ray) Nishikawa of San Antonio, TX; her son, Jerry (Linda) of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of RiverWest Senior Living, who provided loving care during the final difficult year of her life, as she battled Alzheimer’s disease.
A private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Convoy of Hope through donations to Wenatchee First Assembly, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.