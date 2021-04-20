Marybelle Hurd
January 27, 1929 - November 25, 2020
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Marybelle Hurd, 91, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She was born on January 27, 1929, in Scottsbluff, NE, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1940. She married Victor W. Hurd, in 1952, and relocated to Spokane, WA, in 1957. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and baking. She treasured children and family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jake Wade Toombs and Julia Ann Viola Toombs (Cole); sisters: Alice Marie, June Rosemary Carter (Aunt), and Viola Jane Shafter; brothers: Lee Raymond, Robert Lee, and Wade Jake Toombs. She is survived by sons: Rick and Mark, and lots of nieces; nephews; and grandchildren.
Graveside service at held 12:00 noon, on April 24, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Reception will follow.