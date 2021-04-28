Marydell Delois Marson
Leavenworth, WA
Marydell Delois (Hoxworth) Marson, 87, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021, after a tragic fall and week of fighting her injuries. One of eight children of William L.D. and Della Hoxworth, Marydell was born in Lilbourn, MO, in 1933. She learned her strong work ethic from this sharecropper family and the fields of cotton in the “bootheel” of Missouri. After graduating as the valedictorian of Wardell High School, in 1951, she moved to Memphis, TN, for schooling and work.
While attending a dance with friends, in 1952, she made the acquaintance of a tall, dark, and handsome young man in the Navy, from a state far away, Gordon Marson. She married him just months later on May 16, 1952, and after Memphis, they moved to the naval station on the Patuxent River, MD, where their first son, Ken Marson, Jr., was born. After Gordon was discharged from Naval Service, they moved to Leavenworth, WA, in late 1954, where they joined Gordon’s parents, had two more children, and resided for the remainder of their lives. She loved the mountains, rode motorcycles and snowmobiles with Gordon, loved to fish, and travel. She was a champion at Scrabble.
Marydell was known best for her kind and sweet disposition with a generous heart, steadfast in her faith, despite life’s many challenges. She was a devoted wife, mother, grand, and great-grandmother and a sharp businesswoman helping manage the books of the family’s business Marson and Marson Lumber, started in 1955. She was a long-time member of the Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church, where she led junior choir, sang in the adult choir, and participated in nearly every aspect of outreach and administration for the church. As parent and grandparent, she supported school activities and she loved watching basketball her entire life (most recently go Zags)! Her community activities included the Amberleaf Theatre, during the 1960's and 70's, a member of the Marlin Handbell Choir, the Village Voices, and was Leavenworth’s Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves, in 1988.
Marydell leaves behind two surviving siblings: Lorene Grable of Cape Girardeau, MO; and David (Connie Roberts) Hoxworth of Rolla, MO; sister-in-law, Frances Hoxworth, her recently deceased brother, Gerald’s wife. Marydell has three children: Ken (Margaret) Marson, Jr. of Leavenworth, WA, Chris Marson of Wenatchee, WA, and Tamara (Samy Beau-Marquet) Marson of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren: Nick Marson and Megan Botulinski (Ken and Margaret), Melissa Marson Mathison, Kristen Deptula, and Kathryn Marson Garcia (Chris’ children whom Gordon and Marydell helped raise beginning in the early 90's); and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, in 2010; parents; as well as her siblings: Orville, Edna, Carl, Lewis, and Gerald.
A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled at a later date and with great respect for a safe event.
Condolences and memories may be shared at https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/memorials/marydell-marson/4599752/index.php, arrangements by Chapel of the Valley.
Marydell donated to at least a dozen or more organizations from the arts, to medical research, and local social causes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations in memory of Marydell (or your own favorite charity): Community Foundation of North Central Washington at https://cfncw.org/, or Cascade Medical Foundation, 817 Commercial St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826.