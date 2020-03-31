Mathhew Bauer

Matthew T. Bauer
May 30, 1953 - March 23, 2020
Moses Lake, WA
Matthew “Matt” Baier, 66, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA, from causes related to age and deteriorating health. Matt was born in Manning, IA, on May 30, 1953, and moved with his family to Coulee City, WA, in 1955, where he graduated from Coulee City High School in 1972.
After graduation, Matt served four years in the United States Navy. Following discharge, he worked a variety of construction jobs in Washington. In August of 1991, Matt suffered severe head injuries in a vehicle roll over accident near Coulee City, where he then lived the rest of his life.
Matt married Colleen Wold in July of 1976, and they had one son, Jacob. In June of 1985, Matt married Susan Fitzsimmons and they had three children; TeAire, Eric, and Andrew.
Survivors include sons: Jacob of Spokane, WA, Eric of Portland, OR, and Andrew of Electric City, WA; daughter, TeAire of Sunnyside, WA. Matt is also survived by grandchildren: Laura, Caleb, and Alexis; as well as his sister, Kathleen of Centralia, WA; and brothers: John of Wenatchee, WA, and Mark of Chelan, WA. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and mother, Isabel.
Matt's ashes will be scattered in Puget Sound. The family of Matt Baier would like to thank all the staff members of Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake, WA, for their kind and professional care.