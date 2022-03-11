Matt "Jackie" Jackson
February 23, 1975 – March 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Matt "Jackie" or "Butch" Jackson, husband, father, son, brother, Grand-dude, and friend, left our beautiful world on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was 47 years young. A legend was born on February 23, 1975, to Judy Cutright and Larry Jackson in Wenatchee, WA. Matt was a long-time resident of East Wenatchee, and most recently ,was a salesman at Weinstein Beverage Company.
Matt was a proud father; if asked he would tell you being a father was his greatest adventure. His children were his life. You could frequently find him watching his daughter cheer on a Friday night at the Wildcat's game, patiently strolling through Gamestop looking for a new video game with his son, or sitting through yet again another dance competition for his step-daughter. When he wasn't with his kids, you could find him cracking a beer or two with friends. Matt was easily father of the year to his children and step-daughter.
Frequently, when Matt's name came up, people would note his witty sarcasm, cheeky one liners, and devilish smile that to say the least was infectious. He had a way of getting people to do things that they should know better than to do! It was his spirit that he had that attracted many friends to him from all walks of life. His seemingly rough exterior was honestly just a façade in his later years, and truth was, he was a teddy bear with a heart of gold. A man that would give you the shirt off his back.
Aside from family functions and being forced into gardening by his wife, or heading to the mountains with buddies to ride his SXS, you'd usually find Matt in his man cave drinking a cold one. He was the life of the party, and to know "Jackson", "Jackie", or "Butch" was to love him. The crazy Matt Jackson stories are legend that will be in everyone's hearts forever. It was truly a blessing to be loved by him. Matt was a living legend in his own right and he will leave a lasting impact on all the lives of the people he touched.
Matt is survived by his wife, Jayme Jackson of East Wenatchee, WA; his children: Kelsee (Matt) Grubb of Clarkston, WA, McKade Jackson of East Wenatchee, WA, Khya Batson of East Wenatchee, WA; soon to be granddaughter, Brynlee Grubb; mother, Judy (Ted) Cutright; sister, Amy (Tom) Ovenell; three nieces: Autumn, Mason, and Payton Rookard; great-niece, Jazmin Rookard; aunts: Betty Jackson and Linda (Mark) Kearny; as well as several amazing friends that he thought of as family. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Jackson; grandparents, Belva and Arnold Jackson; and brother, Shawn Jackson.