Matthew Firn
August 30, 1994 – July 28, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Firn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Matthew Firn
August 30, 1994 – July 28, 2022
Eugene, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Matthew was born in Moscow, ID, and moved to Tacoma, WA, where he attended kindergarten at Anne Wright, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 2001. He attended Sunnyslope Elementary and Foothills Middle School before graduating from Wenatchee High School in 2013. He also participated in Running Start, where he earned an Associates Degree at Wenatchee Valley Community College in 2013. He attended and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Puget Sound in 2017, where he was awarded a BA in Philosophy and also a BA in the Classics. After graduating from UPS, he returned to Wenatchee, and was employed by D'Olivo in the Pybus Public Market, and was also a Lead Chess Coach for Chess4Kids, before moving to Eugene, OR, where he passed.
In his brief life, Matthew's personality, servant heart, and passion for cooking, chess, music, reading, philosophy, camping, fishing and of course, Star Trek touched many lives. He developed several close friendships. These friends remain close today. To say that Matthew was a deep thinker is an understatement.
Matthew thoroughly enjoyed interacting with others which made him a very popular employee at D'Olivo. He would do his research and share with customers the history and best use of the different olive oils. He loved teaching chess. He delighted in seeing elementary students in the valley learn and apply their skills in Chess.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Sandra Firn of Salt Lake City, UT; grandmother, Connie Conant (Fortner) of Salt Lake City, UT; uncle and aunt, James and Sharon Firn, and their daughters: Emily and Annika; and uncle and aunt, Gregory and Melissa Firn, and their children: Heather, Nathan, Jordan, and Taylor; and his much-cherished dog, Zorro.
A Celebration of Life with family and close friends will be private and by invitation. Matthew's end of life desire was to have his ashes returned to Wenatchee. A scholarship fund in Matthew's name has been created to assist children to learn chess. Please make donations to the Wenatchee Valley Chess4Kids. For more information go to https://wvchess4kidz.com/.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.