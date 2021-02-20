Matthew Ivan Cain

Matthew Ivan "Matt" Cain
May 2, 1979 - February 18, 2021
Monitor, WA
Matthew Ivan “Matt” Cain, 41, a longtime Monitor, WA, resident, passed away in the early morning on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, and attended school in Cashmere, WA, graduating from Cashmere High School, in 1998, also accomplishing his Eagle Scout for Troop 1 in Cashmere. Matt earned his AA Degree at Wenatchee Valley College. Additionally, he completed the Electrical Apprenticeship Program for Local Union 191 and was a third generation Journeyman Electrician. He was also a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Matt had diverse interest, from fantasy novels, to historical fiction, to sports of all kind, but especially the Seahawks. He liked to be outdoors and spent time fishing and hunting with family and friends. He was also proud supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project.
He had strong opinions and a fierce loyalty to those he loved. His many friends who kept in touch with him during his illness, are a testament to the bonds he created with others.
Matt was preceded in death by three grandfathers; two grandmothers; and a beloved aunt. He is survived by his parents, Ivan and Judy; sister, Anne; brother, James, and sister-in-law, Julie, along with their children: Allie and Brody; and grandmother, Lorraine Hansen.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. You are invited to view Matt’s Online Tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.