Matthew Joseph Michael

Matthew Joseph "Matt" Michael
Twisp, WA
Matthew Joseph "Matt" Michael, 70, of Twisp, WA, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Matt was born November 18, 1949, in San Francisco, CA, to Dr. Michael T. Michael "Jida" and Carmon Ailes-Michael "Sita". He was the ninth child of a family of 13 brothers and sisters.
Matt was a devoted father, beloved brother, and a true friend to many.
As a young man, Matt left California and made his way north, working as a cowboy and farrier on cattle ranches, until he eventually settled in the Methow Valley. There, he started a family and raise his sons: Scott, Luke, Seth, Mikey, and Blake.
Matt attended Menlo-Atherton High School and Merced College. He would go on to be an innovator in the biofuel industry and started one of the first pellet manufacturing facilities in the country. Along with ranching and raising Highlander cattle, he was passionate about team roping. Horses were always a huge part of his life.
In retirement, Matt spent his time studying history, mastering the acoustic guitar, joking with his ironic humor, and delving into his Lebanese-Arabic roots. And above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Mason, Sadie, Calvin, and Carmon.
In his passing, he leaves behind fond memories that will impact those that knew him, and a legacy that will shape the lives of his family and friends with his love, wisdom, character, and faith. He will be missed and always present in our lives.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Paul Michael, known by his siblings as Baby Paul. He is survived by his children: Scott (Deanna Melton) Michelsen of Twisp, WA, Luke Michael of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Seth (Heather) Michael of Athol, ID, Mikey Michael of Seattle, WA, and Blake (Tara) Wienker of Post Falls, ID; grandchildren: Mason and Sadie Michelsen of Twisp, WA, and Calvin and Carmon Michael of Athol, ID. He also leaves his brothers and sisters: Carroll (George) Shannon of Los Gatos, CA, Miriam (Pat) Morrissey of Okanogan, WA, Diane Wambaugh of Paradise CA, Michael Michael of Palm Bay, FL, Martin Michael of La Honda, CA, Catherine Webster of Chico, CA, Christine (John) Lewis of Chico, CA, Yvonne Selner of Redwood City, CA, Elizabeth (Michael) Phillips of Atherton, CA, Mary Michael of Chico, CA, and Timothy Michael of Brooklyn, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 18 Lower Beaver Creek Rd., Twisp, WA. Potluck immediately following the service at 33 B Alder Rd., Twisp, WA.