Long-time Wenatchee, WA, resident, Maudie Brown, died August 23, 2022, at her home. Plans were in the works for her 100th Birthday celebration, which she barely missed. Maudie was 99 years, 11 months, and three days old! She was the third of six children, born September 20, 1922, to Martin and Francis Myrtle Hulett in Center, AR. She grew up at the family home in Ash Flat, AR, and attended Harding College in Searcy, AR.
Maudie married Maurice Jackson, and they settled in Wenatchee, WA, in 1944, where their three children were born: Cheryl (Norm) Armstrong, Dan (Sally) Jackson, Sam (Sara) Jackson.
Maudie worked in the fruit industry, as her children were growing up, and later, married Percy Brown, who preceded her in death in 1981. Maudie was known for her love of sewing, gardening, birds, flowers and decorating her home and porch.
She found great joy in her ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; in her sister, Madeline; her nieces and nephew; in her family and her special neighbors, Chuck and Lou Largent, and friends made over the many years as a member of King's Orchard Church of Christ.
Maudie's Memorial Service will be held at the King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
