Maureen Florence Heimbecker

Maureen was born to Maurice Aaron Greenberg and Verna “Barbara” Arcola Reed in San Francisco, CA. She moved to Port Ludlow, WA, in 1940. This was the best time of her childhood. Then, in 1946, she moved back to San Francisco. In 1949, she moved to Port Angeles, WA, and met Lester Heimbecker. They married May 19, 1950. They had three children there, then moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1956, and had three more children.
She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles. She was a Cub Scout leader for her boys. She worked many years in various fruit sheds. Maureen mostly loved being a mom to her children and being a grandma.
She is survived by sons: Dan Heimbecker and Dennis Heimbecker; sisters: Coline Morrow and Sharon Kennedy; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Heimbecker; sisters: Donna and Ida; brother, Charles; and children: Barbara Ballard, David Heimbecker, Wesley Heimbecker, and Lesley Heimbecker; and grandson, Tyson Heimbecker.
She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
