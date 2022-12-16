Maurice A. Guerin
February 7, 1924 - December 10, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Guerin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Maurice A. Guerin
February 7, 1924 - December 10, 2022
Rock Island, WA
Maurice “Moe” A. Guerin, 98, went peacefully to the Lord, at his home in Rock Island, on December 10, 2022. Surviving is his wife of 76 years, FloraLee; and his two daughters: Carole Keane and her husband, Jeff,of Rock Island, WA, and Marci Pecchia and her husband, Vince of Tacoma, WA. Maurice was also blessed with five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
At this time, the family would like to give thanks to the wonderful Hospice Team and the support that they extended to Maurice and the family.
Maurice was born in Strathcona, MN, in 1924. After graduating from high school in 1942, Maurice followed family friends to Washington, where he was employed as a depot agent for the Great Norther Railroad. In he spring of 1943, he answered the Call to Duty and enlisted in the Navy. e served in the Pacific Theater as a Radio Specialist at Hickam Field, HI, until his discharge in 1945. After the war, he returned to Omak, WA, where he continued his work as a depot agent with the Great Northern Railroad, retiring from the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1984, after 44 years of dedicated service.
Maurice married the love of his life for 76 years, Floralee Abel, on September 18, 1946. After living in Omak, and then Kettle Falls, WA, they settled in Rock Island, in 1950, where they resided with their two daughters in the Rock Island Depot and later, moved to their five acres off of N. Douglas St.
Maurice served on the Rock Island City Council, and was the mayor of Rock Island in 1950. While serving on the city council he was actively involved in the planning of the Rock Island Golf Course. In addition, he served on the Eastmont School Board and the Douglas County Planning Commission.
Maurice was a true inspiration to not only his family but to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a devout Christian, who looked at passing on as the beginning of a Spiritual Journey. Like Carole and Marci stated, “we could not have had a more perfect father.”
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
