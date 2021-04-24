Maurice Sanders
Wenatchee, WA
Maurice Marvin Sanders, age 79, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. Morry and his twin sister were born in Rochester, MN, on January 10, 1942. He grew up in Sturgis, SD, residing with his parents, Clifford and Mabel, and his siblings, in the cabin that his grandfather, Hans Hjalmar Greenfield (Gronvold), built upon emigrating to the United States from Norway. He is survived by his siblings: Sylvia White, Dwain Sanders, and Calvin Sanders.
After all five children finished high school in Sturgis, Cliff and Mabel moved the family to Tacoma, WA, so that they could attend Pacific Lutheran University. Morry earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business from PLU and a master’s degree in Psychology from Central Washington University, which he attended after his return from deployment in Vietnam, where he served as a staff sergeant in the Army during the war. He married Lynn Rhoades Lybecker, in 1974. They had one child together, Megan, and adopted a son, Lee, while living in Astoria, OR. He and Lynn divorced, in 1981, and Morry then met and married Essie Anderson, in 1983.
They spent most of their married lives in the Upper Wenatchee Valley: Cashmere, Leavenworth, and Peshastin, WA. Every autumn, he and his brothers would go on “No-hunting” hunting trips to spend the weekend together and shoot the breeze, rather than the wildlife.
Morry loved “bumper sticker philosophy”, although he never had any on his vehicles, and would often say, “If something is worth doing, it’s worth doing poorly.” Perfection was never the goal. His support and love of his family, his children, and his grandchildren, is evidence that he truly lived by this motto. He showed up with every ounce of his humanity; with his strengths right alongside his weaknesses. Morry was always there with love and encouragement to the very best of his ability.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Esther Anna Sanders (Anderson); sons: Lee Sanders and Scott Toulou, and his twin, Mertyce Marion Hollister (Sanders). He is survived by his biological daughter, Mary Megan Kappler (Sanders), and her spouse, Peter Kappler; son Troy Toulou, and his spouse, Lisa Toulou; and son, Brian Toulou. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Rowan Kappler, Malcolm Kappler, Lauren Johnston, Connor Toulou, Adrienne West, Jacob Toulou, Emily Toulou; and his great-grandchildren: Sawyer West, Forrest West, and Samuel Johnston.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.