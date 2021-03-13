Maxine Devere Drake
May 22, 1934 - February 27, 2021
Ellensburg, Washington
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
Maxine Devere Drake passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Ellensburg, WA, following a heart attack, three months shy of what would've been her 87th birthday. She was born on May 22, 1934, in Warren, MN. Like her mother, she chose a career in nursing. After obtaining her nursing degree, in 1954, she practiced in Montana, Minnesota, and Washington. She enjoyed the work and caring for those in need.
She married Charles Arthur Drake on March 4, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN. From there, they moved to Washington State and lived in Bremerton and near Hood Canal (Belfair and Allyn), before starting a family. In 1976, Chuck, Maxine, and their two children: Sandra and Scott, moved to Brewster, WA, to begin a new adventure as apple orchardists. They purchased the orchard from Theron Drake and started an annual harvest tradition of friends and family from Western Washington, setting up camp and working alongside the professional laborers to harvest the crop, and enjoy socializing around the campfire every night. The end of harvest was marked with an annual pig roast and bountiful "potluck" feast with friends, neighbors, and family.
Maxine loved dogs. She made it a priority to find loving homes for stray dogs, but often had difficulty parting with them. At one point, we had nine dogs, along with a menagerie of chickens and pigs. She also enjoyed cooking and left us a legacy of recipe cards and cookbooks that make up our childhood food memories, many of which are recipes from dear friends and family. She was a long-term member of Hope Lutheran Church in Brewster and it was an important part of her life. Maxine was creative and enjoyed crafting; she was a talented seamstress and cake decorator. Being Grandma to Connor, Kelsie, and Ellie was one the greatest joys of her life.
Maxine enjoyed camping with her family, crabbing and shrimping in Hood Canal and along the Oregon coast, and flying with her husband, Chuck, who was a commercial pilot.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Drake of Seattle, WA (Tom Plaster); son, Scott Drake of Ellensburg, WA; grandchildren: Ellie Plaster, and Connor and Kelsie Drake; and her siblings: Donald Nelson of Warren, MN; Margaret Tyree of Watertown, SD; Marjorie Nelson of Buffalo, MN; Clifford Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; Curtis Nelson of Forest Lake, MN; Muriel Scofield of Hibbing, MN; and Marlene Shimpa of Pelican Rapids, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Drake; parents, Oscar and Crystal Nelson; and sister, Grace Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for the upcoming summer.