Maxine Elaine Stroud Cook
Wenatchee, WA
Maxine Elaine Stroud Cook, 92, went to be with Jesus, on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born to Eugene A. and Mary E. Koch Stroud, in California. She grew up with her mother’s family and graduated valedictorian in Lind, WA. She loved playing the piano, the church organ, and also participated in a Miss America contest.
Maxine married Leonard L. Cook, in 1957. She worked in banking for 36 years. Maxine enjoyed her family, doting over her dogs, and travelling around the country with Leonard.
Maxine was survived by her husband; children: Kevin (Karen) and Kathryn (Mark); grandchildren; and her brother, John (Gay). She is preceded in death by her infant brother. Max; parents; and step-father, John Nelson.
Information about a service, in 2021, for Maxine will be available at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.