Maxine J. Rice
October 13, 1930 - November 30, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Maxine Joyce Rice, “Mickey” as she was known by many, passed at her home, in East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday evening, November 30, 2019. She was 89. Mickey was born on October 13, 1930, to George W. Tucker and Evelyn Wort Tucker, in Heppner, OR. Being the daughter of a school teacher during the depression, Mickey and her family lived in several eastern Washington towns. They moved to Benton City, WA, where Mickey graduated from high school and met and married her first husband, Dick Johanson. Together, they had three children. Later in life, Mickey met and married her second husband, Wayne Rice. Together they enjoyed sporting events, cruises, trips to the casinos, and their many dogs. She was also a gracious hostess who loved planning parties.
Mickey was well known for her 16 years at Parkside in office management. She trained and worked with many people who are still in the healthcare field. Upon retiring, she received a service plaque in appreciation of her many years there. Mickey enjoyed volunteering her time at church and was a familiar face at the hospital information booth.
Many thanks to the entire staff at Prestige Senior Living and the Hospice team from Central Washington Hospital.
Mickey is survived by her sister, Gerri Adkinson; her children: Debra Johanson, Roger Johanson, and Rich Johanson; step-children: Greg Rice, Tony Rice, and Gege Planetz; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Rice; and step-son, Michael Rice.
There will be a Memorial and Reception on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Trinity Methodist Church, 850 N. James, East Wenatchee, WA. Graveside Service will be the same day at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial contributions and donations can be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.