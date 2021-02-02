Maxine L. Love
May 21, 1924 – January 28, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Maxine L. Love, age 96, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 28, 2021, at RiverWest Retirement Community. She was born on May 21, 1924, in Addy, WA to parents, Marie DeMerchant and Don Bowe.
Maxine was raised in Oroville, WA, and graduated from Oroville High School, in 1942. On August 11, 1942, Maxine married Warren Love in Nogales, AZ. Warren was stationed at the Army Air Corp base in Tucson, AZ, where the couple made their first home. Maxine moved to Omak in 1944, where she resided until 2017, when she moved to RiverWest Retirement Community in Wenatchee.
Maxine was a wonderful homemaker, enjoying raising her children, making delicious meals, and always having a container of a variety of cookies. She enjoyed many family gatherings, where the food was as plentiful as the laughter. She loved her yard, growing beautiful roses, and an amazing vegetable garden.
Her husband, Warren, would remark that Maxine was never idle. In the evenings, the family would watch TV, but Maxine would be busy creating beautiful stuffed animals and dolls for her grandchildren. She hemmed, mended, and even darned socks.
Maxine was known for the beautiful clothing she made. She sewed her daughter’s clothing during all her school years. She would alter her own clothing, to appear more modern, and sewed many of her special occasion dresses. She once mentioned that if she would have gone to college, she would have become a clothing designer.
After Warren retired, the two of them enjoyed many new hobbies and activities. They started to play golf, and soon, they were enjoying many days of golf a week. Dance lessons also started and they renewed their love of dance. Many trips with friends were planned, to spend the days playing golf and dancing the nights away.
Warren and Maxine spent many years traveling to Arizona for the winter months. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii with good friends, where again, there was plenty of golfing and dancing. They took a special trip to England, to be part of the 50 year reunion of the Army Air Corp group Warren was attached to, during WWII.
Maxine leaves us with a legacy of love and laughter. She is now reunited with the love of her life and, no doubt, is golfing and dancing for eternity.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Sparks of Lake Stevens, WA; son, Kevin (Lynn) Love of Wenatchee, WA; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Love of Omak, WA; a half-sister, Donna (Tom) Windsor of Omak, WA; two grandsons: Todd Love of Omak, WA, and Matt (Amber) Skipper of Everett, WA; two granddaughters: Andrea (Drew) Love-Liner of Des Moines, WA, and Emily (Ryan) Love-Tabuchi of Boise, ID; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; eldest son, Shanon Love; and granddaughter, Sarah Skipper.
A family Graveside Service is being held at the Omak City Cemetery on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Due to Covid-19 State Regulations, only the immediate family will be gathered around the graveside with masks and social distancing. You are welcome to view Maxine’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.