Maxine L. (Parkhill) Wood
December 24, 1927 - December 12, 2020
Sun City West, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Maxine L. (Parkhill) Wood passed away quietly on December 12, 2020, at a small private assisted living facility in Sun City West, AZ. Maxine was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1927, to her parents, John Russell and Cora Parkhill. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1944, attended Washington State College, and married in 1949. She has many cousins who still live in the Washington State area, including Wenatchee. Maxine had a very traveled life, both domestically and internationally, having boasted and complained about moving 30 times, before finally settling in Sun City West, AZ, in 1983. For the past ten years, she has been living with David and Teri Wood in Sun City West. She was busy caring for two dogs and two cats, as well as supervising the remodel of the Wood home, at which she was an expert and enjoyed. Maxine was always an animal lover and famous garage sale expert, and her last few years were true to these loves.
She is survived by her two sons: David (Teri) and John (Martin) Wood; one granddaughter, Taryn of California; two grandsons: Jason and Sylus, who also live in California with their mom; and her brother, Thomas Parkhill of Northern Idaho. Preceding her in passing were her husband, Dwight Wood, who passed in March of 2008; and her sister, Jackie (Parkhill) Hampton, who passed in 2006.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service in Arizona. The intention is to return her remains to Washington.