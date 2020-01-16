Maxine Yvonne Goodwin-Maltbie
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Maxine Goodwin-Maltbie, was 83 years young, when she left this earth on January 11, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1936, to Ivan and Vivian Graham, the middle of five children. She married Richard “Dick” Goodwin, in 1961, and moved to the Wenatchee Valley. They had two children. After Dick passed away in 1979, she remained in Wenatchee for several years working at Cashmere Valley Bank as a proof teller. She moved to Yakima, in 1991, and she was married to Robert “Bob” Maltbie from 2002, until his passing in 2011.
Maxine was a very happy and easy going person, bringing smiles to those around her. She touched many souls with her love, kindness, and generosity, putting others needs before her own. She was musically talented and enjoyed playing the organ at church, reading a good book, playing bingo, and eating lunch with friends at the Salvation Army. She treasured her family. She would often go camping with them and traveled the world with her brother, Cecil, and enjoyed going on cruises.
She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Reece of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Doug (Rhea) Reece and Jeff Reece of Spokane, WA, Kristine (Jake) White, and Colton Reece of East Wenatchee, WA, and Stephanie Reece and Jack Goodwin of Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren; Shyla, Damon, Ethan, Shelby, and Astrid; brother, Gary (Rita) Graham of Ellensburg, WA; sister, Vera (Jack) Watkins of Vancouver, WA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; husband, Bob; parents, Ivan and Vivian; infant son, Douglas; son, Scott; brother, Cecil; and sister, Patty.
For information about the viewing and funeral service please go to shawandson.net/shedule.