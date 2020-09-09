May E. Segle
Entiat, WA
May E. Segle, 68, a longtime Entiat, WA, resident, passed away on Sunday July 10, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1942, in Kettle Falls, WA, daughter of the late William and Maxine Bergner Dosher. She was raised and attended elementary through early high school at Kettle Falls, before moving with her family to Spokane, WA. They continued to make their home in Spokane for a brief time, prior to moving to Wenatchee, WA.
May continued her education at Kinman Business University in Wenatchee and later, Wenatchee Valley College, where she studied Business and Accounting. She went to work as the bookkeeper for Red Carpet Cleaners before becoming the bookkeeper for Mills Brothers Clothiers. She later became the bookkeeper for Shippers Choice Transportation Services in Wenatchee and remained there over the next 20 years.
May and John moved to make their home in Entiat, WA, in 1987, and she became an active community member. May became an E.M.T. and was active in that role with the Entiat Fire Department for over 15 years. She was one of the original founders of the Entiat Services Club. She spent more than 30 years dedicated to the advancement of what is now Entiat Valley Community Services Food Bank, and the large variety of programs they offer. She applied for the government grants necessary to purchase the building they are currently in, at 2084 Entiat Way, and make the improvements for the food bank to open. May, many wonderful volunteers, and partnerships has helped implement over 30 programs including, TRIPS (a transportation program for those that do not qualify for other transportation services), the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Christmas Adopt-A Program, School Tools for Entiat's students, several senior programs, and homeless meals delivery, just to name a few.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John C. Segle of Entiat, WA; and her siblings in Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons: 18 month old, Shane Thomas Segle, and 12 year old, Shawn William Segle.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held September 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Entiat City Park (South end in the covered area closest to the "Greeting the Morning Sun" statue). Anyone wishing to come, please bring a mask, and we'll practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel. Everyone is invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorial
Chapel.com and leave a memory.
A GoFundMe has been set up, to assist her husband, John, with her final wishes and expenses. If you would like to donate, please go to the GoFundMe web site and in the search enter Memories of May Segle.