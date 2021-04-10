Mazzell Sherman
Manson, WA
Mazzell Sherman, 84, a longtime Manson, WA, resident and orchard owner, passed away at home on Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born on April 17, 1936, at Farmers Hill, OK, to the late Virgil and Sarah Ann (Giddings) Rogers. She married her hometown sweetheart, Charles Sherman, in 1954, shortly after graduating from high school. Charles was home on a short leave from Uijeonghu, Korea, when she married him on February 15, 1954, in Valliant, OK.
Once Charles was home for good, they set their sites for Manson, WA, where the apple industry was starting to flourish. Working for various apple growers here in the valley, they purchased their own orchard, in 1972, and have been farming ever since.
Mazzell cherished her family and friends and genuinely loved reminiscing favorite memories she shared with them over the years. She had a deep connection to the Manson-Chelan Valley. Her beautiful smile and hugs will be missed by everyone.
She and Chuck raised two children: Michael Sherman (Ashley) of Waldport, OR, and Reggie Trusel (David) of Manson, WA; two grandchildren: Justin Sherman (Elizabeth Stoeze) of Astoria, OR, and Bethany Trusel of Manson, WA, and she was a proud great-grandparent of Fionna, Andrea, Sophia, Carter, and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents and their infant daughter, Regenia, that passed at childbirth; and her brother, Vester Rogers.
Services will be held to Celebrate Mazzell’s Life on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Chelan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 195 W. Manson Hwy., Chelan, WA. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow the service in the Riverview Cemetery, Chelan, for immediate family only. You are invited to view her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory for the family. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.