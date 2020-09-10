Melba Marie Gotshall
East Wenatchee, WA
Melba Marie Gotshall, age 103, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, at Prestige Senior Living. She was born October 2, 1916, to Claude and Ida Copeland Ratekin in Rich Hill, MO. Coming west in 1919, they settled in Spokane, WA, where she graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, in 1935. She was a musical person and excelled at playing the piano by ear.
She met Robert Gotshall, and after a year of dating, they were married, in 1938. There was never any question of love, it was just there for 67 years. Shortly after being married, they moved to Manson, WA. The family owned and operated an apple orchard and Melba worked in the apple industry. She raised two children there: Marilyn L. Gray and Malcolm D. Gotshall.
Besides family and her love of music, going to church was her number one priority, which she attended from early childhood. She not only attended the First United Methodist Church for over 80 years, she was involved in many church activities.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn L. Gray; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four siblings; and her son, Malcolm D. Gotshall.
Due to Covid, there will be a private Celebration of Life. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.