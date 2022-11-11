Melba Schumacher

Mom was born November 7, 1923, to Clarence and Anna Belle (Magers) Randolph in Carlton, WA. She passed away November 8, 2022, at the age of 99. She was a long-time resident of the Wenatchee Valley. Mom grew up and attended grade school in Carlton and graduated from Twisp High School.
After graduation, she moved from Carlton to Wenatchee, WA, with her parents. A while later, she married Charles Noto in Moses Lake, WA. Together, they were blessed with three children: Melba Jean, Richard Charles, and Kathy LeAnn. After the death of her first husband, she married Joseph Schumacher on December 26, 1955, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wenatchee. Joe was an orchardist and mom worked side by side with him through every harvest.
Mom was a 4-H leader for many years and was mentor and second mom to many young people. She was a lifetime member of Appleatchee and an active member of Catholic Daughters of America. After retiring, she enjoyed family gatherings at Money Creek on Highway 2 and in Twisp, WA. Mom had a beautiful rose garden. She spent many hours tending her roses and many bouquets graced her dining room table.
Melba was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Noto; second husband, Joseph Schumacher; sister, Eilene Kearney; and daughter, Kathy Gates. Survivors include her daughter, Melba Jean Thompson of Wenatchee, WA; son, Richard (Karen) Noto of Centralia, WA; son-in-law, Joseph Gates of Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., followed immediately by a Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. There will be a luncheon and celebration of her life immediately following at the fellowship hall at Holy Apostles. It was Melba's wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Wenatchee KC Help Building Fund, P.O. Box 3850, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.