Melva Belle Monroe Colwell Jordan
Wenatchee, WA
Melva Belle Monroe Colwell Jordan died at home surrounded by family, on September 1, 2020, at the age of 88. "Cookie", as she was known to friends and family, had an amazing run. She was born to Roy and Edith Monroe, in Wenatchee Heights during the depression. She grew up like most of her generation, learning how to work hard and make do, but grew up much too fast.
She fell in love with a hill boy, Duane Colwell, and they dated through high school. In her senior year at Wenatchee High School, they married and began life. They had four children together: Steve Colwell (Harriet), Rob Colwell (Shari Bohart), Lanai Mahaffey (Floyd) and Linda Colwell. After ten years, they divorced.
She worked as a waitress raising four children, while also battling depression. There were times when her life looked like a mess, and it could be. In spite of the vulnerabilities she experienced and the struggles that ensued, she never became hard or bitter. She maintained a truly generous heart. Her philosophy was that obstacles in the path are not obstacles, but are the path. Later, she had the good fortune to meet her sweetheart, Frank Pullum. They were the best of partners in life and love for 14 years, until his death in 1982.
In 2009, Cookie returned to the hill to live with her daughter, Linda. She treasured the many people who became family and heart friends. Her love embraced her adopted sister, Mollie Pullum, her adopted daughter, Janice Yates, all her step-children, which she never thought of as step. Her heart embraced them completely. Her greatest joy was to visit with those she claimed as hers: 14 children; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.