Melvin H. Johnson
Wenatchee, WA
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Melvin H. Johnson, died peacefully, on Saturday December 28, 2019, at his home in Wenatchee, WA, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mel was born on July 4, 1931, in Portland, OR, to Harry Johnson and Bertha Weis) Johnson. His first marriage was to Louise Anne Hartman Johnson, a ski industry executive. They initially resided in Vancouver, WA, later moving to Wenatchee, WA, then to Geelong, Australia, and ultimately returning to Wenatchee. Mel married Donna Marie Lafreniere Boswell Johnson of Wenatchee in 1978, and they enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and their combined family of five children and nine grandchildren.
Mel served in the Oregon National Guard from 1950-1953 and in the Army during the Korean War, 1953-1954, when he was stationed at White Sands Proving Ground. After graduating from Oregon State University in 1956, he began his career at Alcoa, where he worked for 38 years in Vancouver, Australia, and Wenatchee. At Alcoa, Mel served as a process engineer and smelter startup specialist, helping launch new facilities in Quebec, Australia, Kentucky, and Missouri. After retiring in 1994, he worked as a consultant in the aluminum industry, with projects in Siberia, New Zealand, Australia, and Brazil. He and Donna lived in Portland, Australia for two years, making many lifelong friends.
Mel was an active athlete for most of his life, who especially enjoyed hiking in the Cascade Mountains, skiing, and tennis. He was active in the community, serving as President of the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, the Rotary Club, the Central Washington Hospital Foundation, and the YMCA, and on the board of Directors of the United Way. He also was an avid gardener known for his beautiful tomatoes and artfully trimmed evergreens, a lover of fine wines from Australia and Washington State, and an accomplished grill master.
Mel is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; children: Stacy and Steve Pruss of Sammamish, WA, Jay and Marcia Boswell of Sammamish, WA, Shad Boswell of Taos, NM, Greg and Susan Johnson of Avon, CO, Kit and Joe Pogliano of San Diego, CA; and nine grandchildren: Dane Utigard, Jake Utigard, Tessa Utigard, Cassie Utigard, Tyler Boswell, Kristina Boswell, Joseph Boswell, Nicolas Pogliano, and Sofia Poglian. Mel was loved by many and known for his warmth, positivity, kindness, and gentle humor. He will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to the loving caregivers and doctors who took great care of Mel and the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial contributions to the Rotary Foundation (https://www.rotary.org/en/donate).
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.