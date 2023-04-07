Melvin J. Willms
Passed away March 5
Melvin J. Willms
Passed away March 5
Waterville, WA
Melvin J. Willms of Waterville, WA, passed away March 5, 2023, at the age of 77. Mel grew up on the family farm near Farmer, WA. He attended a one-room school, Happy Home, and was a member of United Lutheran Church. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1963, and then attended automotive tech school in Spokane, WA.
Mel served in the United States Army as a Communication Specialist and Signalman during the Vietnam Conflict from 1965 to 1967, and continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves through 1971. After that, he returned home and took over the duties of operating the family wheat farm. For a time, he owned and operated a Texaco station and a tire business in Waterville. Mel also served with the Douglas County Sheriffs Posse when he was needed. Mel was also very much charitable and active in many community organizations including the Republican Central Committee and local veteran's organizations.
Mel enjoyed life fully. He was an avid Chet Atkins fan and when he played his guitar, sounded just like Chet. He played music with his brothers, the “Willms Brothers” for various dances and benefits. Music was played every Christmas Eve at his brother Alan's home.
He enjoyed his ham radio, his snowmobiles and his Corvette. He often had long phone visits with cousins: Patricia in Spokane, WA, and Susan in Seattle, WA. Mel also enjoyed preparing meals for the annual elk camp and fixing big outdoor breakfasts for the family reunions. The chewable coffee was always on. He loved to go halibut and crab fishing with his friends and step-son.
Surviving family members are brothers: David (Dee), Kenneth (Nancy), Norman (Bobby Ann), Alan (Amy); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and step-son, Caleb Kope. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida (Richert) Willms.
Our family is thankful to know that Mel is now at peace, and we are grateful to June and her staff at Amber Waves for their help, support and care during his final years.
A Service will be held at United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, WA, 98858, on April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with burial with military honors to follow at the Douglas Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to United Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 579, Waterville, WA, 98858, or to the Waterville Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 400, Waterville, WA, 98858.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
