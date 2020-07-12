Melvin Lewis Gray
November 1, 1924 – June 29, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
A lifelong resident of Douglas County, WA, Mel Gray, was born on November 1, 1924, in Douglas, WA, and lived to the incredible age of 95. He was born to Conrad and Anna Gray (Westerman). Mel had five siblings: Edwin, Lawrence, Carol, Gorman, and Irene. Their father, Conrad, passed away, when Mel was just ten years old. From then on, he spent every summer working on various ranches and farms, throughout the Waterville and the Douglas plateau. As one of six children raised during the height of the Great Depression, Mel learned from a very young age, what it really meant to work hard, and the importance of being able to provide for his family.
In 1951, Melvin Lewis Gray and Barbara Mae Dunlap were married. They lived most of their life together in East Wenatchee. Mel and Barbara were also very devoted to and active within their church. Mel was a self-made man and established Gray Construction of East Wenatchee, in 1954. He was known throughout the greater Wenatchee Valley as a hard worker and a reliable business owner. His life was dedicated to providing for his family and building a business to pass on to his sons.
In 2005, Mel lost Barbara, the love of his life, to a hard fought battle against cancer. He, and all of his family, were devastated by this loss. Mel has missed his beloved wife for 15 long years. He always kept her picture nearby and spoke of her often. May they now be reunited, once again sharing the love and memories of the life they built, in their 54 years of marriage.
Mel is survived by his youngest brother, Gorman Gray of Oregon; younger sister, Irene Knutsen of Spokane, WA; three sons: Ron, Steve, and Jim Gray; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him, and his place within the community that he loved, can never be replaced.
Go knowing you are loved, and that those that have gone before you, are there waiting on the other side.
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
John 14:27