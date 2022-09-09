Melvin “Mel” Charles Mooers
September 9, 1935 – August 29, 2022
Victor, MT
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
After a difficult year, Melvin “Mel” Charles Mooers of Victor, MT, died on August 29, 2022, of pneumonia at age 86. Mel was born on September 9, 1935, in Seattle, WA, to father, King Edwin Mooers, and mother, Hazel Ingeborg (Berg) Mooers.
He grew up enjoying the outdoors in rural Maple Valley, WA. Mel graduated from Tahoma High School with 16 other students in the class of '53. After adventures with his brother, Loren, in Alaska, Mel enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Killeen Base in Texas as a military police officer. His security clearance and achievements at Killeen eventually led to his appointment to President Eisenhower's security detail. After serving, Mel returned to Washington and joined the Washington State Patrol. He began work as a license examiner and quickly moved up to patrolling Seattle and later, Snoqualmie Pass, as a state trooper.
Mel met Karla Sue Ziegler and her Ford Mustang in Seattle, after witnessing a possible traffic violation. This routine traffic stop led to the marriage of Mel and Karla in 1967, and the eventual birth of two sons, Don and Alan. During this time, Mel earned a law enforcement degree at Northwestern University, taught at the Patrol Academy in Shelton, WA, served in the Auto Theft division and retired from the Patrol as a Captain and District Commander in Wenatchee, WA. He worked hard and got an incredible tan as the owner of Mel's Pool Service, before returning to investigating auto theft with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, living in Bellevue, WA.
During his time with the NICB, Mel fell in love with western Montana, where he eventually retired for good.
Mel enjoyed over 25 years in Victor fishing, birding, hunting, cutting firewood, grooming with the Bitterroot Cross Country Ski Club, gardening, baking (especially fruitcakes), grading roads and hunting gophers. He made many friends who were an invaluable support to him. In return, he was always keen to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors in the valley.
Mel is survived by his sons: Don and Alan and their families; and former spouse, Karla Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents, King and Hazel; and his brother, Loren.
A Celebration of Mel's Life will be held at 736 Fred Burr Road, Victor, MT, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mel's memory to the Bitterroot Audubon Society, P.O. Box 326, Hamilton, MT, 59840.
The family's sincere gratitude goes to the staff of Daly Hospital, BeeHive Homes, Missoula Health & Rehabilitation and especially, Laura Reed, APRN of Community Medical Center.