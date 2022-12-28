Meredith Wesley "Wes" Jeffries
Meredith Wesley "Wes" Jeffries, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was born on May 22, 1946, to Meredith and Eula (Cooper) Jeffries in Jericho Springs, MO. In 1951, the family moved to Manson, WA, where he grew up and went to school.
After graduation, he worked for Lake Chelan Reclamation District in Manson, as a backhoe and heavy equipment operator, welder, and pump and water specialist. He was forced to retire in 1977, due to failing health. Wes was saved on August 3, 1959, at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Manson, in a revival held by Brother Edd Elliott. He joined the church, and was baptized on August 9, 1959. He was ordained as a deacon on September 27, 1970. He and his family moved to Missouri in 1993, where he united with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Jasper County, and later, Glade Springs Missionary Baptist Church near Virgil City, where he remained a faithful member until his death. Wes married Marcene Budd on June 8, 1969, at Hazel Dell Missionary Baptist Church near El Dorado Springs, MO, and they made their home near Manson. They welcomed into their home a son, David Kane Jeffries, who was born on September 9, 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Meredith and Eula Jeffries. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcene; and son, David, of the home; brothers: Gary Jeffries and wife, Sheryl of Wenatchee, WA, and Marvin Jeffries and wife, Karen of Manson, WA; sister-in-law, Andrea Jeffries of Manson, WA, and Ronald Jeffries; aunts and uncles include: Shirley Batchelor of Manson, WA, Patsy Eli and husband, Don of Chelan, WA, Jimmie Cooper and wife, Mona of Chelan Falls, WA, Sarah Cooper of Bothell, WA, and Gene Hoover of El Dorado Springs, MO; sister-in-law, Linda Kenney of Stockton MO; brother-in-law, Bobby Budd of El Dorado Springs, MO, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Wes had many health issues in his life and faced them with courage and grace. He had a great sense of humor and was always cheerful and joking with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband and father, and a good friend to many as well as being a well respected church member and deacon. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Arrangements are by Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs, MO.
