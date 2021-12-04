Mervin Lee Elmer passed away November 16, 2021. Merv was born in Wenatchee on May 26, 1936, to Estel and Eletha Storme Elmer. During his childhood in Wenatchee, he loved riding his bicycle, hunting, swimming, and spending time with his grandparents, Morris and Pansie Storme, at their orchard.
He was active in Boy Scouts of America earning the Eagle Scout Award and later, as a troop leader. Music was also a part of his life, playing the viola in school orchestra, and as an adult, singing with the Apollo Club.
After graduating from Wenatchee High School, Merv joined the Marine Corps and married his high school sweetheart, Adeline Toland. While working and raising their five children, he also worked on the family orchard in East Wenatchee, WA. Merv moved to Chelan, WA, where he married Rochelle Jacobsen, and enjoyed many years working at Trout-Blue Chelan Inc.
Merv will be missed by his children: Roxann (Jack) Roy, Scott (Terry) Elmer, Trina (Jim) Rice, Paula (Dewey) McGowan, and Valerie Elmer; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother, Elden and wife, Marty, of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Addie; second wife, Rochelle; his father and mother; and his sister, Karren Johnson.
To plant a tree in memory of Mervin Elmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.