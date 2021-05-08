Michael Allen Trowbridge
Wenatchee, WA
Michael Allen “Mike” Trowbridge, age 46, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Patty Ayers and Tom Trowbridge. He lived his life to the fullest from enjoying singing karaoke, watching NASCAR, football and wrestling, sitting around bonfires with family and friends, and especially, being around his nieces and nephews, to his passion for his last job at Two Rivers Sand and Gravel, until his illness forced him to quit. He was so proud of his job and loved everyone he worked with.
Michael is survived by his mother, Patty (Tim) Ayers; father, Tom Trowbridge; siblings: Deana (Mike) Port, Keri Heinz, Derek Trowbridge, Kayla (Robert) Larimore, and Katie Ayers; nieces and nephews: Taylor (Emily Hutton) Alto, Maggie Hager, Elizabeth and Madison Heinz, RJ and Dalton Bates, Beau Larimore, and Easton Ayers; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and so many others that had touched his life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; as well as many great friends; and a huge extended family.
“ I have lived my life to the fullest and would want you all too! Never have a sad face and always be happy. Turn left, go fast, and Rock On!!!" -Mike
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.