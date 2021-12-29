Michael Bernard Merz, 79, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021, with family by his side. He was born on September 16, 1942, in Wenatchee, WA, to Harold Merz and Nina Knowles Merz. In 1943, the family moved to Pilot Rock, OR. In 1958, the family returned to the Wenatchee Valley, where Mike graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1960. Mike worked for a local service station, until 1965, when he became employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Wenatchee, retiring in 2002.
On September 11, 1977, he married Judy Kauffman Kale and they made their home on Saunders Road near Peshastin, WA, for 30 years, along with their two daughters. Mike loved camping, biking, hiking, walking, and cross country skiing. He was a Royal Ranger leader with the Assemblies of God Church, working with boys at his church for 30 years. After retirement, he and Judy went on five mission trips to the Caribbean with "Youth With A Mission" (YWAM) groups traveling from Wenatchee. In 2008, they moved to Wenatchee; moving again to Cashmere, WA, in 2016. Mike spent three years at Fieldstone Memory Care in Wenatchee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Larry Merz of Libby, MT. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sister, Patti; daughters: Diane Davis and Barbara Carrillo; and nephew, Heath Kraus. He is also survived by six granddaughters: Melia Talbot, Lyndsey Miller, Bethany Joya, Jacequelyn Mejia, Naomi Buenrostro, and Victoria Carrillo; grandson, Tyler Carrillo; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Service and Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
