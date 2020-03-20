Michael David Bohr
Wenatchee, WA
Michael David Bohr, a devoted and loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly, on March 15, 2020. Michael was born on August 17, 1982, in Wenatchee, WA. He acquired his love of the outdoors and the importance of community involvement from his father. But Michael’s true love was his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Ashley; daughter, Logan; and son, Jepsen. He is also survived by his brother, Danny (LaShawna) Bohr of Missoula, MT; mother, Teresa Subert of Mukilteo, WA; mother-in-law, Janie Williams of Wenatchee, WA; father-in-law, Jim Williams of Seattle, WA; brothers-in-law: Tanner, Trevver, Tyler, and Ryan Williams of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his father, David Bohr; his grandparents; and an aunt and an uncle.
A Private Celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a date and time to be determined by his family. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.