Michael David Evans was born on June 6, 1937. He passed away at the age of 84, on March 29, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his children. Michael was born in Springfield, IL, to Arthur and Patricia Evans. The family moved in 1942, to Roseburg, OR, where Michael attended school until 1954, when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1958, he moved to Seattle, WA, and in 1959, Michael married the love of his life, Kay Darnell Hanson. Michael attended broadcast school in 1960, in Los Angeles, CA. After graduating broadcasting school, he worked for KRKO radio station in Everett, WA.
In 1967, Michael was hired by the Great Northern Railroad in Seattle WA, as a locomotive fireman. After his time spent as a fireman, he was promoted to locomotive engineer and worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad until his retirement in 1999. His primary area of work was on the Seattle to Wenatchee, WA, freight service run. Michael and Kay moved from Seattle to Chelan, WA, in 1977. They built a home on Spader Bay in the town of Chelan and in 1995, they purchased an apple orchard in the Antoine Creek area of Chelan.
In 2003, Michael lost his wife, Kay Evans. Michael lived the rest of his life on his ranch on Antoine Creek in Chelan. Michael will truly be missed.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kay Evans; and his sister, Trish Harris. Michael is survived by his daughters: Sybil Evans of Chelan, WA, and Lori Ludwig of Chelan, WA; niece, Teri Olson; granddaughter, Jessica Banks; and son-in-law, Michael Banks of Chelan, WA.
A private Graveside Service will be at a later date at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery in Union Valley in Chelan. A special thanks goes out to Confluence Health Hospice of Wenatchee, WA, and to Dan Thomas for all their help through the hospice process.
