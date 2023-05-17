Michael Dennis Ryan was born in Waukegan, IL, on August 31, 1944, to Jane (Wing) Ryan and John Joseph Ryan. Mike identified as a “Wenatchee boy” at every age; he was an honors student, all-state varsity football player, and state heavyweight wrestling runner-up at Wenatchee High School. He loved every minute at the University of Washington as two-time co-captain of the UW Huskies football team and Academic All American, member of Phi Delta Theta, Rhodes Scholar finalist, and Rotary Scholar. He graduated from Harvard Law, and moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he was an attorney and partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Allen Matkins. Mike worked to share his love of Shakespeare, call out inequity, and advance education in his roles as board member for Shakespeare Center LA, Western Center on Law and Poverty, and Marlborough School.
Mike was a rare gem of a human and a warm, down-to-earth, fiercely loving husband, papa, brother and friend. His wit, irreverence, and genuine interest in others endeared him to anyone who met him. He always cheered for the underdog (unless they were playing his beloved Huskies). Mike's legacy is the family that survives him: his wife and love of his life Linda Jean; his three children: Susan Elizabeth (spouse, Damian), Mary Colleen (spouse, Monica), and John Joseph (spouse, Nandar); his four perfect grandchildren: Nathan, Eliza, Zara, and Finn; and his big brother, Joe Ryan. Mike razzed his family and friends right up until his peaceful passing at home on May 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded in his final days by the people he loved so powerfully.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Los Angeles. Contributions in Mike's memory can be made to St. Joseph Center, Western Center on Law and Poverty, Shakespeare Center LA, and Mutual Aid Myanmar.
