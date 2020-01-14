Michael E. Honey
Rock Island, WA
Michael Eugene Honey, 65, of Rock Island, WA, passed away January 5, 2020. He was born March 15, 1954, in Waco TX, to Lloyd Garrison and Ruth McMurtray, and served in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, GA.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two sisters; one brother; three grown children, and spouses, and children; and Pennee Davis, his companion of 11 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a latter date. Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.