Michael E. Ramm
Quincy, WA
Michael E. Ramm, 72, a longtime Quincy, WA, resident, passed away on April 30, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. He was the son of Cecilia and Eugene Ramm who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Ramm. Mike is survived by four brothers and three sisters; three nieces; two grand-nieces; and one grand-nephew.
Michael was interred at the Waterville Cemetery in Waterville, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.