Michael Frederick Hurst
September 28, 1983 - November 29, 2021
Loveland, CO
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Mike Hurst was born September 28, 1983, in Wenatchee, WA, to Fred and Linda Hurst. He passed away in Loveland, CO, on Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was only 38 years old, leaving behind his wife, Jenny, and sons: Hudson, 4, and Banks, 1.
Mike was an amazing person who truly lived life to the fullest. He was a loving husband and outstanding father to his two young sons. He was adventurous and loved spending time outdoors, whether it was hiking, mountain biking, snowboarding, hunting, fishing, or camping. Mike did it all and excelled at anything he took on, both in work and play. He embraced every adventure to the fullest, right up until the end.
Mike attended Eastmont High School, graduating in 2002. In high school, he excelled in many sports: baseball, track, football, basketball, and snowboarding. He was on the Mission Ridge Snowboard team and was chosen to attend the Junior World Snowboarding competition in New Zealand.
After high school, Mike attended Washington State University. That is where he met the love of his life, Jenny. After graduating from college, he began full time employment as a Civil Engineer with the Federal Highway Administration, Western Lands Division, where he worked on projects in many National Parks: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, etc. It was this job that brought Mike and Jenny to Montana.
Mike and Jenny were by each other’s side through everything in life and were married in 2012. They were soulmates and both shared a love for the outdoors. Mike and Jenny’s first son, Hudson Frederick Hurst, was born on June 20, 2017, followed by Banks Michael Hurst, born on May 11, 2020. Mike embarked on many activities with his boys, teaching them to appreciate and respect the great outdoors. Mike taught by example and was a man of his word.
In 2020, Mike accepted a position as Supervisory Civil Engineer for the Western Area Power Administration. The family moved from Vancouver, WA, to Loveland, CO.
Mike was extraordinary. He was a remarkable man, husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He lives on through his family, especially his young sons. Mike touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him and had him in their lives.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny; and their sons: Hudson and Banks; parents, Fred and Linda Hurst; brother, Jesse Hurst and his family; and numerous friends and family, who will always feel his presence. The family extends a special thank you to cousin, Kurt Johnson, who ministered to the family. Kurt traveled to Houston, TX, and Loveland, CO, to be with Mike and the family, during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life to honor Mike will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a fund set up to support his young family. Donations can be made through the Go Fund Me; In Loving Memory of Mike Hurst campaign that has been organized for his wife and sons. You may also share memories of Mike on that page. The family would appreciate hearing from you and reading your comments.