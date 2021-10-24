Michael G. Mathena, Sr.
January 7, 1945 - September 8, 2021
Surprise, AZ
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Michael G. Mathena, Sr. passed away on September 8, 2021, at the age of 76. He was born on January 7, 1945, to Cecil and Gladys Mathena. Mike was a wonderful and playful brother to his siblings: Ramona, Daryl, Carolyn, and Julie. Michael was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth, WA.
Mike was raised in Leavenworth and attended local schools, graduating from Leavenworth High School, in 1963, where he was active in football, basketball, baseball, and student government. He attended Wenatchee Valley College and Central Washington University.
In 1965, Mike joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he reached level Specialist Five with Military Justice as his focus. He ended his military service with an honorable discharge, in 1971.
In 1967, Michael met and fell in love with Patricia Harrison and they were married, in 1968. Michael and Pat were married for 25 years. They had a family of three beautiful daughters: Debra, Jeanette, and Rachel, and one son, Mike, Jr. Michael took pride in his family and always making time for kids by coaching and supported his children in softball, sporting, and school events, even with his demanding career obligations.
In 1970, Mike started his career in law enforcement with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, where he had a distinguished career as a Field Deputy, Sergeant, Detective, and S.W.A.T team member and leader. During his law enforcement career, he received many awards and accommodations for his outstanding accomplishments. His most prized was the Citizenship Award for dedication and exemplary service to the community from the Kiwanis Club of Apple Valley in Wenatchee. Mike was devoted to helping all people in need, as he would tirelessly devote himself to 16.5 years of service to the public before, retiring from CCSO as a Chief Criminal Deputy, in 1987.
After working in the private sector for a decade, he returned to service with the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center, in 1997. He spent 13 years working as a Juvenile Custody Officer, retiring in 2010. He then again, joined the private sector with his last position held at Sportsman's Warehouse, which was a dream job for him.
Mike loved anything and everything outdoors, fishing, hunting, or just a drive out in the open or in the mountains. He was an avid reader and would tinker with guns, knives, fishing, and hunting gear for hours.
He made a mean pie crust and was the instigator of many a lefse heist. He kept a vegetable garden that was envied and often sent his vegetable bounty home with his loved ones.
Michael married Sandra Carey in 1999.
Mike will always be fondly remembered by the way he always greeted people with a firm handshake and a welcoming smile. Mike was a kind and caring man, who gave the best of himself to everyone he knew. He was known for his integrity, service to others, and his witty sense of humor. He will live in our hearts forever... Love never forgets!
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ramona Richardson. He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Rachel Mathena-Darlington (Dan) of Peshastin, WA; son, Michael Gary, Jr. of Oroville, WA; step-daughters: Debra Woidyla Barham (Bob) of Utah and Jeanette Woidyla-Zodrow (Chris) of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Daryl (Louise) of Leavenworth, WA; sisters: Carolyn Barnes (Ron) of Wenatchee, WA and Julie Larsen (Elmer) of Leavenworth, WA; wife, Sandra Mathena of Surprise, AZ; mother-in-law, Betty Weitzel; step-sons: Steve and Scott (Christina) Rohig; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in remembrance of Mike's life on November 12, 2021, at the Leavenworth Fire #3 Community Hall, 228 Chumstick Hwy., Leavenworth, WA, from 2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to the Alzheimer Association Tribute Page for Mike G. Mathena at https://act.alz.org/, Chelan County Sheriff Office Programs, 401 Washington St. # 101, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 - K-9 Unit, Chief for a Day, or SWAT Team. Wenatchee American Legion Post 10 Boy's State Scholarship at http://www.post10wenatchee.org/, or Cascade High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 715, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.