Michael J. "Mike" Gotthold
Bergen, Netherlands
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the death from a fall of our son, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor, Michael J. "Mike" Gotthold . Mike died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Fairfax, VA, surrounded by family. He was 45. Mike was born in Monterey, CA, in 1975, to parents, William E. and Julia (Newman) Gotthold. Mike grew up in Wenatchee, WA, and is an alumnus of the University of Puget Sound. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy for 20 years and was a Lieutenant Commander and Surface Warfare Officer. His most memorable assignments were as “Ops” and a “plank owner” aboard the U.S.S. Jason Dunham, Executive Officer of Assault Craft Unit 5 at Camp Pendleton, CA, liaison to the Netherlands Maritime Force in Den Helder, and he recently served at the Marine University in Quantico, VA. His last “duty” was organ donor.
Mike was an active member of the community with passions for equal rights and the environment. He was most animated behind the kitchen counter, pouring drinks for family and friends, and in front of the barbecue, where his culinary creativity ran wild. Many around the globe have enjoyed Mike’s exceptional cooking and bounteous story telling. Mike had a vast knowledge of many things, and nothing made him happier than sharing with others. Mike will be remembered always for his contagious smile that extended through his eyes, his heartfelt hugs, compassion for others, quick wit, dedication to serving, and joy of life and laughter.
While he served in many roles to many people, he was most passionate about family. He reveled in his role as husband to Nicole, as father to Liam and Rachel, and as a loving son and brother. Nothing made Mike happier than time with family, learning, giving, growing, and celebrating the joy each day brought.
Mike is survived by his wife and best friend, Nicole; their beloved children: Liam and Rachel; parents, William E. and Julia A. Gotthold of Wenatchee, WA; brother and sister-in-law, David and Michelle Gotthold, (children: Zoe and Ethan) of Richland, WA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Antone Santos and Ronda Quigley of Fall River, MA; brother and future sister-in-law, Derek Quigley and Renee Dziok (daughters: Alexandria and Megan) of East Greenwich, RI; uncles and aunts: Walter and Caitilin Newman of Wenatchee, WA, Mike and Anne Newman of Anchorage, AK, and John Gotthold of Sunnyvale, CA; and cousins: Caiti, Leigh, Patrick, John, Tanya, Monica, and Sven. Mike was predeceased by his aunt, Sieglinde Gotthold (wife of John); uncle, Richard Newman; his aunt, Mary Kristen Newman; and cousin, Harold "Hal" Newman.
In his life, Mike travelled the world and his friends and family span the globe. In recognition of this, multiple memorial services are being planned. The first will be in July of 2020, which will be held both in person and virtually from Rhode Island. Other gatherings will be held in Washington State and Bergen, Noord Holland will be scheduled as well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/, the ACLU Foundation, https://www.aclu.org/, or the Environmental Defense Action Fund, https://www.edf.org/.