Michael James Segaline
East Wenatchee, WA
Michael James Segaline entered the world on October 20, 1956. Born to John and Sandra Segaline in Meriden, CT, he grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1975. Before attending Perry Trade School, he worked as a welder at Scotty’s General Welding (his grandpa’s shop.) He was accepted into the electrical apprenticeship, working for the local Union Hall 497, and doing a small stint in Alaska. He became a journeyman electrician, got his general contracting license, and built a family business, Horizon Electric, where he employed and trained many technicians in the Wenatchee Valley. Mike then, opened Segalini Electric in Ephrata, WA.
Mike was a teacher, and had a thirst for knowledge and adventure. His desires inspired him to become a top notch heavy machine operator, a skill he imparted to anyone wanting to learn. His hobbies included: bird hunting, wood working, soaring to great heights as a private airplane pilot, and plunging into the oceans depths as an avid scuba diver, which fed his love for travel to Mexico, Italy, and the Holy Land (some of his most favorite trips!)
Most importantly, “Mike” was known as a son, brother, uncle, and as a beloved son of God. Also, as a man who was generous and would help anyone in any way. He would move mountains for his friends and loved ones, even if that literally meant getting into an excavator and “moving a mountain!”
Mike had a kind heart and a love for his 13 nieces and nephews, that he mentored and spoiled, as though they were his own. “Uncle Mikey,” loved to be surrounded by his family and their children. His pool was the summertime hangout, with a guarantee of a soda stocked fridge and a freezer full of popsicles.
Michael was a true, honest, gentleman, the living embodiment of the entrepreneur spirit, guided by an unwavering moral compass. He put himself last and everyone else first and inspired others to dream more, do more, and be more, something he strived for every day of his life. Mike is greatly loved and deeply missed.
He is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Segaline of East Wenatchee, WA; siblings: Joseph Segaline (Julie) of Ephrata, WA, Theresa McCarver of East Wenatchee, WA, Scott Segaline (Brenda) of Alberta, Canada, and Linda Segaline of East Wenatchee, WA; 13 nieces and nephews: Michael, Annie, Sammie, Nicholas, Sarah, Amanda, Laura, Carrie, Alex, Max, Haley, Jill, and Jeanna; and many great-nieces and nephews. Mike’s legacy lives on in all those he called “kid” and how lucky anyone was to be one.
Mike’s service will be on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., mass and burial at 11:00 a.m., and luncheon to follow at the church hall. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.