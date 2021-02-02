Michael L. Guilmette, Sr.
East Wenatchee, WA
Michael L. Guilmette, Sr., 73, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully, on January 26, 2021, after a brief, but fierce, battle with a chronic lung disease. Mike was born on March 14, 1947, to Sumner and Millie (Johnson) Guilmette in Wenatchee, WA. Mike grew up in Cashmere, WA, where he graduated from high school, in 1965. Some of his favorite childhood memories were of being kept out of school, to ride along with his dad on trucking jobs. Mike’s “job” was to keep his dad awake on the long hauls, which he excelled at!
Mike was a longtime aluminum worker. He went to work for Alcoa, in April of 1966, where he spent his entire career in the Ingot Plant. Throughout the years, he worked as a crane operator, “Cruce” truck driver, machine operator, and he finished his career as head caster. Mike loved his job, and all the people he met there over the years. He quickly became known to the Alcoan’s children as “Santa”, which was a role he performed with a lot of anticipation every year, at the Christmas parties, and for any friend who asked. He was so proud when he was allowed to be the part-time Santa, at the Reindeer Farm in Leavenworth, WA! Known for working long hours, the aluminum smelter really was Mike’s second home. He retired when the smelter closed, three months shy of reaching his 50th anniversary with Alcoa. After a forced retirement, Mike finally learned to relax. He truly loved nature, spending as much of the last five years that he could, scouting in the Colockum Wildlife Area. He was an avid hunter his entire life, and, while proud of his successful hunts, he was equally happy just to be outside in the mountains, with friends and family. In retirement, Mike finally had time to enjoy a few trips with his wife, Judy, in their motorhome, seeing parts of the country that he never thought he would visit.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy (née Morris); two step-sons: Zachary Eddy, and his wife, Amy (Champlain), and Caleb Eddy, and his wife, Sharon (Valleskey); Mike’s second wife, Lori (McDonald); and their two children: Amy Guilmette, and her partner, Junior Galvan, and Melissa "Missy" Guilmette, and her partner, Brandon Short; Mike’s first wife, Darlene (Lucas); and their three children: Michael Guilmette, Jr., and his wife, Jackie (Rawley), Kristen "Krissy" Guilmette, and her partner, Carlos Blancas, Geri (Jake) Rawley, and her husband, Richard Rawley; Mike’s sisters: Louise Guilmette, and Evelyn "Evie" Aldrich; 12 grandchildren: Dylan Guilmette, Jocelynn Guilmette, Kayla Sasse, Johnny Rawley, Garrett Smith, Tiffany Sapp, Ellie Fonseca, Edith Galvan, Xavier Galvan, Estevan Fonseca, Ricardo Fonseca, and Timaya Guilmette; and his eight great-grandchildren: Dakota Clough, Gunner Sasse, Aksel Sasse, Norman Sasse, Mercedes Rawley, Timber Rawley, Paisley Sapp, and Ramon Oros, Jr. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Sumner and Millie Guilmette; step-mother, Norma Guilmette; sister, Gloria Guilmette; son, Mathew Guilmette; and granddaughter, Brooke Smith.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no immediate services held. However, a memorial is being planned for this summer, “up on the Colockum,” at his favorite tree.